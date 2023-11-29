Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan hosted quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati is its 15th season now. The mass favourite show for decades now, is running its Juniors week, which saw a 12-year-old Mayank become the youngest winner of ₹1 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

‘KBC Juniors Week! started with rollover contestant Mayank, from Mahendragarh, Haryana.

While throughout the show Amitabh Bachchan kept praising the generation Mayank belongs to, the veteran actor also interspersed the game with anecdotes from when he was a twelve year old.

Amitabh Bachchan during the episode mentioned that he still gets confused between push and pull while, this generation of kids talk about Artificial Intelligence and coding.

During the episode, Amitabh Bachchan also mentioned the kids of this generation are way ahead and draws a comparison. He says kids of this era talk about climate change and robots and when we were of their age, we would think how much cold water we should mix in hot water so that we can take a shower.

When Mayank asked Amitabh Bachchan if the latter knew what he wanted to do when he was a 12 year old, Amitabh Bachchan with his witty humour obliged and said, "Zyaadatar hum log gilli danda khelte the, toh humne kaha hum gilli danda he khel lenge, iske alawa humare mann mein kabhi kuch nahi aaya."

Mayank smoothly sailed through all questions that led up to the crucial ₹1 crore question. He was asked 'Which European cartographer is credited with creating the map that gave the name 'America' to the newly discovered continent?'.

To this Mayank took help of 'Ask the Expert', and chose Martin Waldseemuller as an answer.

This was the correct answer following which Amitabh Bachchan announced Mayank as the first junior crorepati of the season 15.

Mayank faces the question for ₹7 crore. Subedar NR Nikkam and Havildar Gajendra were awarded the order of the Red Star by Russia for conveying supplies to which city during World War II? After much thinking, Matank decided to quit the show as he has no lifeline left.

