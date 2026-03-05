Kavinder Gupta resigns as Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, eight months after appointment

The Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta, has submitted his resignation from the position on Thursday, 5 March, ANI reported, citing people aware of the development.

Kavinder Gupta was appointed as the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh on 14 July, 2025 as President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignation of his predecessor, Brig (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd).

Advertisement

Gupta is a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Jammu and Kashmir and has served as the Deputy Chief Minister under the Chief Ministership of Mehbooba Mufti.

About Kavinder Gupta Hailing from the Janipur locality of Jammu , the BJP leader has notably served as Jammu’s mayor for a historic three consecutive terms from 2005 to 2010. Additionally, he has held the position of general secretary within the BJP’s state unit and presided over the Jammu and Kashmir branch of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) for two successive terms from 1993 to 1998, according to the Ladakh Union Territory website.

Kavinder Gupta was elected as a MLA for the first time from the Gandhi Nagar constituency in the 2014 Assembly elections. He was unanimously elected as the Speaker of the House. He previously served as the secretary of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP).

Advertisement

West Bengal governor resigns In addition to Gupta, CV Ananda Bose resigned from his position as West Bengal Governor earlier today after sending his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu.

The Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Governor confirmed the development to the news agency and said, "Governor CV Ananda Bose has resigned from his post and has sent his resignation letter to the President of India."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed shock at CV Ananda Bose's sudden resignation as Governor and stated she was not consulted about RN Ravi's appointment as his successor.

"I am shocked and deeply concerned by the sudden news of the resignation of CV Ananda Bose, the Governor of West Bengal," Banerjee said on X.

Advertisement

"The reasons behind his resignation are not known to me at this moment. However, given the prevailing circumstances, I would not be surprised if the Governor has been subjected to some pressure from the Union Home Minister to serve certain political interests on the eve of the forthcoming State Assembly elections," she said.

Banerjee stated that the Centre should respect the principles of cooperative federalism and avoid making unilateral decisions that undermine democratic norms and the dignity of states.

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer