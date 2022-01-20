The eastern swamp deer census in Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve recorded 868 deers, including 173 males, 557 females and 138 yearlings. The census further noted that there was a slight decrease in population compared to 907 counted in 2018, according to P Shivkumar, Director of Kaziranga National Park.

The counting of wetland birds was also conducted at the Kaziranga Tiger Reserve and 66,776 birds of 126 species were enumerated using the Point Count method. Out of this, 42,205 birds were counted in the national park area and 24,571 in Laokhowa and Burhachapori Wildlife Sanctuary, P Shivkumar said.

The slight decrease in the deer population in comparison to 907 counted in 2018 was on the back of, "two high floods in the intervening period of 2019 and 2020," said the park authority.

Territory-wise, 786 under Eastern Assam Division, 62 under Biswanath Wildlife Division and 20 under Nagaon Wildlife Division have been recorded by experienced and trained wildlife experts from outside the forest department.

In the process, 29 enumerators, 112 forest personnel was directly involved in the exercise. At the same time, counting of wetland birds was also conducted from December 21 to December 27 encompassing the whole Kaziranga Tiger Reserve. Total 66,776 numbers of birds of 126 species were enumerated using the Point Count method.

Birds were counted in 211 different points in 157 waterbodies involving 35 enumeration teams including volunteers from local educational institutes, NGOs and along with officers and frontline staff of the Forest Department.

Bar-headed Geese has topped the list with 16,552 numbers followed by Northern Pintail with 9,493, Common Teal 5,631 etc. Ferruginous Duck is an important species with 2,236 numbers may be regarded as the highlight of this estimation.

Territory wise, 36,247 birds under Eastern Assam Division, 5958 under Biswanath Wildlife Division and 24, 571 under Nagaon Wildlife Division have been recorded by the Field Director.

