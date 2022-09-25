Assam's Kaziranga National Park(KNP) was reopened for tourists on Saturday with the tourist season just around the corner. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with Jaggi Vasudeva of Isha Foundation and State Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah formally reopened the park which was closed in May due to the Monsoon.

The dignitaries undertook a jeep safari with Vasudeva in the driver's seat and Sarma sitting beside him.

"Your chief minister is safe with me in the vehicle. It is a matter of great joy to open the park for tourists," Vasudeva said on the occasion

Assam CM informing about the developments on Twitter shared a video of the reopening of Kaziranga national park along with Jaggi Vasudeva. He wrote,"His blessings are special. His teachings, extraordinary. Revered @SadhguruJV, in whose presence Kaziranga National Park opened today for tourists, has a special message to save precious Rhinos. And indeed he enjoyed the Jeep Safari. Tourism Min Shri @jayanta_malla accompanied."

In the video, Vasudeva is seen sitting in the driver's seat with sarma sitting beside him and the duo visiting various parts of the park accompanied by armed guards taking pictures of the wild animals.

Vasudeva can heard saying, " It's a great joy that after a year or two years of closure we opened the Kaziranga National Park, it's really fantastic"

"The two images of Rhinocerous there made of rhino horn ash, very very important. I think the entire country and the whole world should come to know about this that this myth should be burned for good that we have fancy ideas about animals which must go, animals have a life to live of their own"

"It's not just the Chief Minister every citizen in the state should stand up for what is precious in the state, CM alone cannot protect off course he makes policies, he sets up things but it is important that every citizen especially media should popularize this" Vasudeva further said.

He was talking about the state burning a stockpile of 2,479 rhino horns, seized on September 22, 2021, to flames in a bid to send a strong message to poachers. Three statues of rhinoceros made from the same ashes were inaugurated at the Mihimukh area of the park

Talking about the statues Sarma said, "The rhino statues thus created is an attempt to immortalise the efforts and dedication of those who selflessly protect Assam's pride, the great one horned-rhinoceros,"

View Full Image CM Himanta Biswa Sarma along with Jaggi Vasudeva at the reopening of Kaziranga National Park

Earlier, the Chief Minister on behalf of the Assam Government had also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the sustainable use of soil for agricultural practices with the Isha Foundation.

The CM informing about the development on Twitter wrote,"Had the privilege of signing an MoU with Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev ji on the 'Save Soil' movement spearheaded by his @ishafoundation.The MoU will be a policy document for our Govt to promote sustainable use of soil and prevent its degradation."

