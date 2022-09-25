Kaziranga National Park reopens for tourists2 min read . Updated: 25 Sep 2022, 07:03 AM IST
Kaziranga National Park was reopened by the Assam Chief Minister Himanata Biswa Sarma accompanied by Jaggi Vasudeva of Isha Foundation on Saturday
Assam's Kaziranga National Park(KNP) was reopened for tourists on Saturday with the tourist season just around the corner. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma with Jaggi Vasudeva of Isha Foundation and State Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah formally reopened the park which was closed in May due to the Monsoon.