KBC 15: When and where to watch Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 152 min read 16 Aug 2023, 07:30 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan is excited for the 15th season of KBC, featuring new elements like 'Super Sandook' and 'Desh Ka Sawal'. The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television at 9 pm from Monday to Friday.
Amitabh Bachchan is gearing up to kick off the 15th season of his reality game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). Reflecting on the show, Amitabh mentioned that it has become a fundamental aspect of his life.He further expressed that the show provides him with an opportunity to engage with the viewers, and he's eagerly anticipating the upcoming season.