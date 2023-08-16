Amitabh Bachchan is gearing up to kick off the 15th season of his reality game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). Reflecting on the show, Amitabh mentioned that it has become a fundamental aspect of his life.He further expressed that the show provides him with an opportunity to engage with the viewers, and he's eagerly anticipating the upcoming season.

When and where to watch KBC?

Amitabh serves as the host of the program. The 15th season of KBC commenced on Monday, August 14th, airing on Sony Entertainment Television at 9 pm. Subsequently, it will be broadcasted every week from Monday to Friday at the same time slot.

What's new on KBC 15

The show's team released a statement regarding the 'alterations' in this season. A fresh inclusion in KBC 15 is the 'Super Sandook,' which grants contestants the chance to recover their losses.

Additionally, this season introduces 'Desh Ka Sawal' to encourage increased viewer engagement. In addition to the existing lifelines - Video Call a Friend and Audience Poll - a novel lifeline named 'Double Dip' has been incorporated into the format. Moreover, the audience will also witness the inclusion of the Fastest Finger First feature in this season.

All about KBC

KBC stands as the authorized Hindi version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. Amitabh has been the show's host since its inception in 2000, except for the third season, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan. During the 7th season in 2013, the highest prize was set at ₹7 crore, and this amount was elevated to ₹7.5 crore for the 14th season in 2022, commemorating India's 75 years of independence.

Amitabh Bachchan on KBC

In a statement, Amitabh said, "Kaun Banega Crorepati has always been gyaandaar (knowledgeable), dhandaar (monetary gains) and shaandaar (grand), but in its 15th season, we will be ushering in a new beginning – representing an evolving India, its aspirations, and its citizens who dream big."

He also added, "This show has become an integral part of my life, it’s a platform for me to connect with audiences - both inside the studio as well as those watching the show from the comfort of their homes. I am really looking forward to welcoming and interacting with contestants from different walks of life who are such a huge inspiration not only to me but also to those who want to be the change and fulfil their ambitions with the power of knowledge."