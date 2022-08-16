KBC: Can you answer this question worth 1 crore?

“I am hearing this for the first time and I am feeling so proud that you can say you've have brought your girlfriend with you. Wah! Kya baat hai (Wow! Very nice)," Amitabh said, Hindustan Times report said. Additionally, Amitabh asked Ayush to share how they met each other and Ayush explained that they got in touch through dating apps, which puzzled Amitabh further. “Accha ek baat bataiye bhaisaab, apne liye nahi pooch raha hu main. Yeh online dating hoti kaise hai (Okay tell me something, and I am not asking for myself. How does one date online)," Amitabh said and cracked up at his own joke, the Hindustan Times report said.

