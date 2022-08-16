KBC: Can you answer this question worth ₹1 crore?1 min read . 16 Aug 2022
- In the latest Kaun Banega Crorepati episode, Delhi's Ayush Garg was asked to choose the first mountain peak above 8,000 metres in height that was summited by humans
Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) is in its 14th season and it continues to be one of the highly watched television shows. The show which started earlier this year, is hosted by the iconic Amitabh Bachchan and the show asks the contestants different questions giving them the chance to win prize money. Interestingly, in the latest episode, Delhi's Ayush Garg was asked to choose the first mountain peak above 8,000 metres in height that was summited by humans. The options available to him were, a) Annapurna, b) Lhotse, c) Kangchenjunga, d) Makalu. While Ayush Garg reached the hot seat, can you answer this question worth ₹1 crore?
Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) is in its 14th season and it continues to be one of the highly watched television shows. The show which started earlier this year, is hosted by the iconic Amitabh Bachchan and the show asks the contestants different questions giving them the chance to win prize money. Interestingly, in the latest episode, Delhi's Ayush Garg was asked to choose the first mountain peak above 8,000 metres in height that was summited by humans. The options available to him were, a) Annapurna, b) Lhotse, c) Kangchenjunga, d) Makalu. While Ayush Garg reached the hot seat, can you answer this question worth ₹1 crore?
Unfortunately for Ayush Garg who chose the answer ‘b) Lhotse’ turned out to the wrong one as the correct answer is ‘a) Annapurna’. This episode was earlier shown in a new promo by Sony Entertainment Television on its Instagram page, where the host Amitabh Bachchan is seen asking contestant Ayush Garg who he had brought with him as his companion, to this Ayush replied, “sir, I have brought my girlfriend Aarushi Sharma." The camera then panned to his girlfriend who was seated in the audience, beaming at their interaction and then Amitabh Bachchan called it ‘naya zamana (new world).’
Unfortunately for Ayush Garg who chose the answer ‘b) Lhotse’ turned out to the wrong one as the correct answer is ‘a) Annapurna’. This episode was earlier shown in a new promo by Sony Entertainment Television on its Instagram page, where the host Amitabh Bachchan is seen asking contestant Ayush Garg who he had brought with him as his companion, to this Ayush replied, “sir, I have brought my girlfriend Aarushi Sharma." The camera then panned to his girlfriend who was seated in the audience, beaming at their interaction and then Amitabh Bachchan called it ‘naya zamana (new world).’
“I am hearing this for the first time and I am feeling so proud that you can say you've have brought your girlfriend with you. Wah! Kya baat hai (Wow! Very nice)," Amitabh said, Hindustan Times report said. Additionally, Amitabh asked Ayush to share how they met each other and Ayush explained that they got in touch through dating apps, which puzzled Amitabh further. “Accha ek baat bataiye bhaisaab, apne liye nahi pooch raha hu main. Yeh online dating hoti kaise hai (Okay tell me something, and I am not asking for myself. How does one date online)," Amitabh said and cracked up at his own joke, the Hindustan Times report said.
“I am hearing this for the first time and I am feeling so proud that you can say you've have brought your girlfriend with you. Wah! Kya baat hai (Wow! Very nice)," Amitabh said, Hindustan Times report said. Additionally, Amitabh asked Ayush to share how they met each other and Ayush explained that they got in touch through dating apps, which puzzled Amitabh further. “Accha ek baat bataiye bhaisaab, apne liye nahi pooch raha hu main. Yeh online dating hoti kaise hai (Okay tell me something, and I am not asking for myself. How does one date online)," Amitabh said and cracked up at his own joke, the Hindustan Times report said.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times)
(With inputs from Hindustan Times)