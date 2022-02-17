In a recent lottery scam, fraudsters are now making phone calls and sending e-mails, messages convincing the recipients to believe that they have won ₹25,00,000. And in such cases, do not share your personal information on such calls, mails and messages, the government said.

As per the Delhi police directive, in this type of scam where the sender requests to help in facilitating the transfer of a substantial sum of money, generally in the form of an email. In return, the sender offers a commission. The scammers then request that money be sent to pay for some of the costs associated with the transfer.

On receiving the payment, the fraudster immediately dissappear.

What are the preventive measures:

1. Never respond to fake lottery winning related calls/SMS/Emails

2. Have you received an SMS or email about transferring of money into your account? It's a scam. Do not respond

3. Have proper spam filters in your email account

4. Follow the thumb rule : Never transfer funds to unknown persons or entities in anticipation of high returns. This is never going to happen

How to make a complaint:

1. Collect Bank statement from the concerned bank of last six months.

2. Make a copy of SMSs received related to the alleged transactions.

3. Copy of your ID proof and address proof as shown in the bank records.

4.Lodge a complaint in your nearest Police Station explaining complete incident along with the above-mentioned documents.

