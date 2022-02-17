KBC lottery scam: Received call claiming you won 25 lakh? Govt says do this

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Delhi police said, in this type of scam where the sender requests to help in facilitating the transfer of a substantial sum of money, generally in the form of an email. In return, the sender offers a commission.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
In a recent lottery scam, fraudsters are now making phone calls and sending e-mails, messages convincing the recipients to believe that they have won ₹25,00,000. And in such cases, do not share your personal information on such calls, mails and messages, the government said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In a recent lottery scam, fraudsters are now making phone calls and sending e-mails, messages convincing the recipients to believe that they have won ₹25,00,000. And in such cases, do not share your personal information on such calls, mails and messages, the government said.
As per the Delhi police directive, in this type of scam where the sender requests to help in facilitating the transfer of a substantial sum of money, generally in the form of an email. In return, the sender offers a commission. The scammers then request that money be sent to pay for some of the costs associated with the transfer.
As per the Delhi police directive, in this type of scam where the sender requests to help in facilitating the transfer of a substantial sum of money, generally in the form of an email. In return, the sender offers a commission. The scammers then request that money be sent to pay for some of the costs associated with the transfer.
On receiving the payment, the fraudster immediately dissappear.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On receiving the payment, the fraudster immediately dissappear.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
What are the preventive measures:
1. Never respond to fake lottery winning related calls/SMS/Emails
What are the preventive measures:
1. Never respond to fake lottery winning related calls/SMS/Emails
2. Have you received an SMS or email about transferring of money into your account? It's a scam. Do not respond
2. Have you received an SMS or email about transferring of money into your account? It's a scam. Do not respond
3. Have proper spam filters in your email account
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
3. Have proper spam filters in your email account
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
4. Follow the thumb rule : Never transfer funds to unknown persons or entities in anticipation of high returns. This is never going to happen