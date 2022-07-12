KBC season 14: Amitabh Bachchan reveals new ‘padaav' and jackpot prize money

Amitabh Bachchan has been the host for KBC ever since it premiered on small screens in 2000. It was only for the third season, that he was not a part of it. Shah Rukh Khan was the host for the season in 2008. Last year the show celebrated the milestone of 1,000 episodes with host Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda onboard.