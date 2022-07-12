KBC season 14: Amitabh Bachchan reveals new ‘padaav' and jackpot prize money

Amitabh Bachchan introduced a new twist on the latest Twitter post. The show will now have new prize money slot of ₹75 lakh and a new jackpot of ₹7.5 crore
The famous quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati is set to go on air very soon. Launched in 2000, KBC has gone through a range of transitions. And this year, to mark the 75th year of independence, KBC 14 will bump up its ₹7 crore price money.
Show host and Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan introduced a new twist on the latest Twitter post. The show will now have new prize money slot of ₹75 lakh and a new jackpot of ₹7.5 crore.
In a new promo of KBC, Amitabh Bachchan is seen on the stage as he congratulates a contestant, Santosh, sitting opposite him, before asking if he would like to take up the next question worth ₹7.5 crore.
The contestant then starts second-guessing himself, with several people reminding him that he may lose a lot of the prize money he has already won, if he gives the wrong answer to the question, and will only be left with ₹3.75 lakh.
And then, Amitabh Bachchan assures the contestant, "If you answer the question correctly, then you win ₹7.5 crore. But, even if your answer is wrong, you still win ₹75 lakh".
The Bollywood superstar then turns to the audience and announces, "Yes it is true. Marking the 75th year of Indian independence, KBC now has a new slot.
Amitabh Bachchan has been the host for KBC ever since it premiered on small screens in 2000. It was only for the third season, that he was not a part of it. Shah Rukh Khan was the host for the season in 2008. Last year the show celebrated the milestone of 1,000 episodes with host Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda onboard.
On the movie front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part One which features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. he is also shooting for Project K with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.
He was last seen in Ajay Devgn's Runway 34. Directed and produced by Ajay, the film also featured Rakul Preet Singh.
