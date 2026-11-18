AICC general secretary K C Venugopal paid a visit to the Jatayu Earth's Centre in Chadayamangalam, reported PTI. The iconic landmark recently witnessed an increase in tourist footfall amid Ramayana movie release. The film ended with a dramatic sequence as Ravana and Jatayu break into a fight mid-air.

Venugopal, during whose tenure as state tourism minister in 2004 the Jatayu Earth's Centre project was approved, said that the site has immense potential for further development. He added that the site could be transformed into a tourism and pilgrimage destination, reported the news agency.

Why people are visiting Jatayu Earth's Centre The sculpture's association with Ramayana's mythical bird Jatayu, voiced by actor Anupam Kher, has helped to renew interest among people. It continues to draw visitors across the country.

The sculpture, in the form of a fallen vulture atop a hill, depicts the outcome of the fight between Jatayu and Ravana. It is made in honour of the mythical bird who lost his wings after fighting Ravana, who abducted Sita Mata.

What did Venugopal say Venugopal, while visiting the spot, told reporters that it can be developed into a tourism destination, benefiting the locals with employment opportunities.

The AICC general secretary shared that the Jatayu Earth Centre is a place where the state's heritage, folklore and nature meet and therefore, it has immense unexplored potential.

Venugopal added that he will speak to the state government to take the initiative to explore further possibilities regarding the centre, a rock-theme nature park which is the first public–private partnership tourism initiative in Kerala under the build-operate-transfer (BOT) model.

The popular sculpture is situated on top of a hill named 'Jatayu paara (rock)' at Chadayamangalam in Kollam district. It is created by filmmaker and sculptor Rajeev Anchal.

Venugopal took to X and wrote, “I'm very happy to see Jatayupara gain international fame - an initiative that we launched when I was the Keralam Tourism Minister in 2004 under the guidance of then CM Late Sh. Oommen Chandy ji. Jatayupara is an iconic landmark, born out of visionary sculptor & filmmaker Rajiv Anchal’s imagination. It has the potential to become a truly global tourist destination. As PAC Chairperson, I will dedicate my best efforts to facilitate support for the further development of this enigmatic tourist site. Jatayupara is the pride of Keralam and its growth will be a matter of great cultural importance to the entire state.”

The Congress leader revealed that the eco-tourism land was allocated for the project with an initial administrative sanction of ₹85 lakh.

The foundation stone for the project was laid in 2005.