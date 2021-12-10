The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is set to announce the Karnataka UGCET or KCET seat allotment 2021 result for the second round of counselling today.

Candidates can visit kea.kar.nic.in to check the allotment status.

Candidates can exercise options against the KCET 2021 round two seat allotment result between 10 December to 12 December, according to the KCET counselling schedule.

The KEA will also announce a list of cut-off scores for undergraduate admissions along with the KCET second round seat allotment 2021 result.

Cut-offs for admission to Engineering, Architecture, Agriculture, Pharmacy and other courses will be available on the official website.

Following are the directions to download KCET Seat Allotment 2021 Result

•Go to kea.kar.nic.in.

•Click on the UGCET round 2 allotment result link on the homepage or find the link under the admissions section.

•Enter login credentials, if required.

•Check KCET allotment result.

KEA had displayed the seat matrix for round two counselling on 7 December. Provisions to modify, delete or re-order options were available till 10 am , 9 December.

Choice-1 and choice-2 candidates will be required to pay the admission fee and download admission orders between 13 and 15 December , 2021. The last date for reporting to allotted colleges for selected candidates is 16 December.

