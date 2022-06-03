KCET 2022 admit card released: Check how to download, direct link here1 min read . Updated: 03 Jun 2022, 02:46 PM IST
Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the admit card or admission ticket for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022. The same can be downloaded from the KEA's official website - kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. The exam will be conducted on June 16, 17 and 18.
KCET is an entrance exam for admission to undergraduate engineering, pharmacy and other professional courses in Karnataka colleges.
All the candidates have been advised to check and verify the details mentioned on their admit card