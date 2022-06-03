OPEN APP
Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the admit card or admission ticket for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022. The same can be downloaded from the KEA's official website - kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. The exam will be conducted on June 16, 17 and 18.

KCET is an entrance exam for admission to undergraduate engineering, pharmacy and other professional courses in Karnataka colleges. 

Here is how to download KCET admit card 2022: 

  • Visit the official website of KEA - kea.kar.nic.in
  • Under the admission 2022 section, select UG CET
  • Enter your registration number and date of birth
  • As the admit card appears, download it 

All the candidates have been advised to check and verify the details mentioned on their admit card

 

 

 

