KCET 2022 admit card released: Check how to download, direct link here

KCET 2022 admit card released: Check how to download, direct link here1 min read . 02:46 PM IST
- KCET is a state-level entrance exam for admission to undergraduate engineering, pharmacy and other professional courses
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the admit card or admission ticket for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022. The same can be downloaded from the KEA's official website - kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. The exam will be conducted on June 16, 17 and 18.
Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the admit card or admission ticket for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022. The same can be downloaded from the KEA's official website - kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. The exam will be conducted on June 16, 17 and 18.
KCET is an entrance exam for admission to undergraduate engineering, pharmacy and other professional courses in Karnataka colleges.
KCET is an entrance exam for admission to undergraduate engineering, pharmacy and other professional courses in Karnataka colleges.
All the candidates have been advised to check and verify the details mentioned on their admit card
All the candidates have been advised to check and verify the details mentioned on their admit card