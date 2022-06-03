KCET 2022 admit card released: Check how to download, direct link here

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the admit card or admission ticket for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022. The same can be downloaded from the KEA's official website - kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. The exam will be conducted on June 16, 17 and 18.

