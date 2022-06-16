KCET 2022 answer key: Here are steps to download them online at kea.kar.nic.in

KCET 2022 answer key: Here are steps to download them online at kea.kar.nic.in1 min read . 09:26 PM IST
- The KEA will conduct the exams for Physics and Chemistry on 17 June and the Kannada language test will be conducted on 18 June.
The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on 16 June conducted the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET)2022 day 1 exam for Mathematics and Biology.
The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) on 16 June conducted the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET)2022 day 1 exam for Mathematics and Biology.
The KEA will conduct the exams for Physics and Chemistry on 17 June and the Kannada language test will be conducted on 18 June.
The KEA will conduct the exams for Physics and Chemistry on 17 June and the Kannada language test will be conducted on 18 June.
This year a total of 2,16,525 students have registered for Karnataka CET-2022. While a total of 1,708 candidates have registered to write the Kannada language test on June 18 which will be conducted at Bidar, Belagavi, Vijaypura, Ballari, Mangaluru, and Bengaluru.
This year a total of 2,16,525 students have registered for Karnataka CET-2022. While a total of 1,708 candidates have registered to write the Kannada language test on June 18 which will be conducted at Bidar, Belagavi, Vijaypura, Ballari, Mangaluru, and Bengaluru.
With these exams taking place, candidates appearing for the exams are looking for KCET 2022 answer key to calculate their probable scores. Though KEA is likely to release the official KCET 2022 answer key on 20 June, various coaching centres have released the unofficial KCET 2022 answer key set.
With these exams taking place, candidates appearing for the exams are looking for KCET 2022 answer key to calculate their probable scores. Though KEA is likely to release the official KCET 2022 answer key on 20 June, various coaching centres have released the unofficial KCET 2022 answer key set.
Steps to download KCET 2022 answer key from kea.kar.nic.in
Steps to download KCET 2022 answer key from kea.kar.nic.in
Step 1: Visit the official website kea.kar.nic.in
Step 1: Visit the official website kea.kar.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link to KCET 2022 answer key.
Step 2: Click on the link to KCET 2022 answer key.
Step 3: Subject-wise links will appear on the screen.
Step 3: Subject-wise links will appear on the screen.
Step 4: Clink on the link and the KCET 2022 answer sheet will open
Step 4: Clink on the link and the KCET 2022 answer sheet will open
Step 5: Click on download and compare responses.
Step 5: Click on download and compare responses.
In case of objections, here are steps to raise it:
In case of objections, here are steps to raise it:
Step 1: Visit the official website kea.kar.nic.in
Step 1: Visit the official website kea.kar.nic.in
Step 2: Enter candidate portal and login with CET number and date of birth.
Step 2: Enter candidate portal and login with CET number and date of birth.
Step 3: Click on the option to raise objections against the answer key.
Step 3: Click on the option to raise objections against the answer key.
Step 4: Carefully select the subject, version code and question paper.
Step 4: Carefully select the subject, version code and question paper.
Step 5: Enter the details and hit submit.
Step 5: Enter the details and hit submit.