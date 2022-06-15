KCET 2022: Exams to start from June 16; Here are 10 points you need to know

The entrance test is a gateway for admission into courses like engineering, agriculture, veterinary, pharmacy and others. This year a total of 2,16,525 students have registered for Karnataka CET-2022.
The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET 2022) will be held from June 16-June 18 across 486 examination centres across the state.
The entrance test is a gateway for admission into courses like engineering, agriculture, veterinary, pharmacy and others. This year a total of 2,16,525 students have registered for Karnataka CET-2022. As per TOI, the results of the Karnataka CET 2022 are expected by July 17.
Here are ten points you need to know
1. The examination will be conducted in 486 examination centres of which 87 centers are located in Bengaluru while 399 are located in the remaining part of the state.
2. According to Karnataka Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, video coverage of the examination centres will be carried out this year.
3. As many as 486 Observers (Assistant Commissioner cadre), 972 Special Invigilation Squad members, 486 custodians, and approx 9,600 invigilators and a total of 20,483 officials have been deployed to discharge the examination duties, Narayan stated.
4. The exams for biology will be held in the morning shift while the math will be in the afternoon on June 16. Similarly, the exams for physics (morning) and chemistry (afternoon) will be held on June 17. Kannada language test will be conducted for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates at selective centres on June 18.
5. The questions and answers in each subject question paper will be printed both in English and Kannada language. In case of any discrepancy in the English and Kannada versions, the English version will be taken as final, said the Minister.
6. A total of 1,708 candidates have registered to write the Kannada language test on June 18 which will be conducted at Bidar, Belagavi, Vijaypura, Ballari, Mangaluru, and Bengaluru.
7. Students should carry their photo id card and the hall ticket.
8. The candidates will not be allowed to wear or carry any type of wristwatch to the examination hall/room. Students can carry only 2-3 ball points but no pencils or ink-pens are allowed. Water bottle is allowed but it should be transparent with no stickers or writings.
9. Full-sleeve shirts/t-shirts, clothes covering the head and ears, jewellry, modern electronic equipments are not allowed in the examination hall/room. Ramya S, executive director of Karnataka Examinations authority (KEA) told TOI that the new dress code aims to bring more accountability and transparency in the examination process.
10. Students are advised to follow the timetable for the schedule of bell timings and reach the examination center at least half an hour before the first bell.
