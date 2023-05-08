The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will release the admit card for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2023 soon. Candidates who want to appear for Karnataka Common Entrance Test can download the admit card through its official website — kea.kar.nic.in .

The exam will be conducted on May 20 and 21, 2023, while the Kannada language test will be held on May 22, 2023. The original special categories certificates will be submitted from May 10 to May 16, 2023.

The provisional answer key for the KCET 2023 will be out on May 25, 2023. Hence, candidates can raise objections till May 27. The CET results will be declared on June 12, 2023. The board will declare the KCET results on June 12, 2023.

KCET 2023 will be held in two shifts, that is, the morning shift from 10:30 am to 11:50 am, and the evening shift from 2:30 pm to 3:50 pm. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of KEA to get more information about the exam.

KCET 2023: Steps to download the admit card

Step 1: Visit the official site of KEA – kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on KCET 2023 Admit Card link available.

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the page and keep the hard copy for future reference.

Last year, a total of 2,10,829 candidates appeared for the KCET 2023, out of which, 3,093 have appeared for PCM, 35,848 for PCB, and 1,71,888 candidates have appeared for both PCM and PCB.