KCET Admit Card 2023: Hall ticket to be out soon at kea.kar.nic.in, download link here1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 07:01 AM IST
The provisional answer key for the KCET 2023 will be out on May 25, 2023. Hence, candidates can raise objections till May 27.
The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will release the admit card for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2023 soon. Candidates who want to appear for Karnataka Common Entrance Test can download the admit card through its official website — kea.kar.nic.in.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×