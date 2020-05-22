KCR asks migrants not to walk home, directs officials to arrange transport

Hyderabad: Taking cognisance of migrant workers leaving for their home states on foot, Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday instructed officials concerned to ensure that no migrant worker should have to walk back home. Rao instructed chief secretary Somesh Kumar to arrange trains and if need be, buses for the same.

Rao also appealed to migrant workers not walk back to their native places, stating that the state government would take the responsibility of transporting them to their native places. Over the past few weeks, scores of migrants have been walking back home from Telangana’s capital Hyderabad.

The nearly two-month long lock down in the state had forced thousands of them to return home, as they had no means of income and could not survive. At least two big protests were held in and around around Hyderabad in the past one month, with one of them being at the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad at Sanga Reddy district, wherein a police vehicle was also damaged.

Prior to this, Rao had tried to ally their fears by announcing that the state government would provide each migrant workers 12 kilos of rice along with Rs.500. However, this proved to be barely sufficient for many, who have to bear living costs and also rent. “I have been waiting in Hyderabad so far so that I can find work after the lockdown. Apart from looking after my wife and two kids, I have to pay my rent as well," said Mohd. Hafeez, a native of Maharashtra who used to work at a contraction site.

On Thursday, coronavirus (civid-19) cases inched closer to the 2000-mark in Telangana, as 38 more persons tested positive for the virus, taking the state’s tally to 1699. Hyderabad continued to be the most affected, as 26 out of the latest 38 cases were from the capital alone, while 23 more patients also recovered from the virus on the same day.

According to a bulletin from the state government, so far 1036 (60%) covid-19 patients have recovered, while 618 cases are currently active in the state. So far, 45 others have also succumbed to the virus in Telangana. On Thursday, 2 out of the 38 persons who tested were migrants. The number of covid-19 cases in Telangana has been steadily increasing day-by-day.

