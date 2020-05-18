KCR eases lockdown in Hyderabad, terms Centre's financial package as 'gas'

The new relaxations will come as a boon for thousands of daily wagers, especially auto and taxi drivers, who have been left in the lurch with no income from nearly two months. KCR said that cabs can run with up to 3 passengers (plus driver), while autos can carry up to two passengers. All establishments outside containment zones can now run from Tuesday. However, places like bars, clubs, swimming pools, gyms, parks, etc will continue to remain shut.