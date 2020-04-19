KCR extends lockdown in Telangana till 7 May; 18 fresh Covid-19 cases in state

Hyderabad: The ongoing lock down imposed nationwide until 3 May will be extended till 7 May, said chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on Sunday. KCR also added that food delivery companies Swiggy and Zomato will also be barred from functioning from 20 April onwards and also asked home owners (also landlords) to defer collecting rents for March, April and May due to the ongoing situation resulting from the coronavirus (covid-19) pandemic.

On Monday, 18 new covid-19 cases were also reported, taking state’s total to 858, of which there are 651 patients currently undergoing treatment. So far in Telangana, 816 people have also been discharged post treatment, while 21 others have also died after suffering from covid-19. “The situation is better in the state as we are testing 275 people per one million people, against the national average of 254," KCR said, while addressing a press conference.

The chief minister also stated that the lock down, including the ongoing curfew from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., will continue as it is with no relaxations. “No religions gatherings will be allowed in Telangana strictly. Temples, mosques and churches will take this responsibility. Mecca Masjid are leading by example by completely shutting down," KCR said, and added that the state government expects the situation to improve by 1 May (with regard to the pandemic).

Moreover, KCR also said that private schools cannot increase the fees for the year 2020-21, and can only collect the tuition fee. Any institution found violating that order will have its license cancelled, he warned. “For the first time in the history of India, Telangana has committed to buy every single grain from the farmers. This is to prepare for the possibility of socialized distribution of food in the coming days," the chief minister said and added that no permissions for marriages and functions will be given.

So far in the state, 292 containment zones have been set up in areas wherever people have been infected with covid-19. Of that, 151 are in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area itself. Apart from that, there are 1,818 persons in quarantine in Telangana. “Telangana is ahead of other states in conducting covid-19 diagnostic tests. No question of allowing private players to conduct tests. We have capacity to conduct 1,500 tests a day," KCR said.

He also announced that the Gachchibowli stadium and sports complex, along with over nine acres of open land, has been transferred to Health department. The stadium has been turned into a medical facility to deal with the pandemic. “From Monday, the 1,500 bed hospital set will start functioning. The temporary hospital set up at Gachchibowli stadium will be developed into a medical college eventually. It will be known as the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences and Research," KCR informed.

On Sunday, a 45-day-old baby also died after getting infected with the covid-19 in Narayanpet district. Authorities have traced about 20 people who are contacts of the deceased infant. The baby is the second youngest covid-19 patient in Telangana. On April 7, a 23-day-old baby tested positive for the virus.