Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will not attend the events of Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled for today. He will also not meet the Prime Minister on his arrival at Begumpet airport. PM Modi will visit Telangana today to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for projects worth over ₹11,300 crore in the state.

This is not the first time that KCR has failed to meet the Prime Minister at the airport. New agency IANS reports that the Telangana chief minister has avoided receiving PM Modi on 4 other occasions in just the last 14 months.

During his visit to the state, PM Modi will flag off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express at Secunderabad Railway Station. The train is expected to reduce the travel time between the two cities by almost three and a half hours. It will be the second Vande Bharat train to be started from Telangana in a span of 3 months.

Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Secunderabad Railway Station. The projected is expected to cost ₹720 crore and is designed to give a massive makeover to the railway station.

Later in the day, Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for AIIMS Bibinagar and National Highway projects worth more than ₹7,850 crore.

The news of the Telangana CM not attending PM Modi's event comes at a time when relations between the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) have hit rock bottom.

On April 5, Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar was arrested in connection with the alleged leak of Class 10 (SSC) Hindi examination question paper on an instant messaging app.

Moreover, KCR's daughter K Kavitha has routinely been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate(ED) in the Delhi Excise policy case.

BRS members led by Telangana Minister K T Rama Rao are also planning a protest against the alleged attempt by the centre to privatize state-owned miner Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).