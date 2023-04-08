KCR not to attend PM Modi's programmes in Telangana2 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 12:22 PM IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will not attend PM Modi's event lined up for today. He will also not receive the Prime Minister from the Begumpet Airport.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will not attend the events of Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled for today. He will also not meet the Prime Minister on his arrival at Begumpet airport. PM Modi will visit Telangana today to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for projects worth over ₹11,300 crore in the state.
