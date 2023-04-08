KCR not to attend PM Modi's programmes in Telangana

During his visit to the state, PM Modi will flag off the Secunderabad-Tirupati Vande Bharat Express at Secunderabad Railway Station. The train is expected to reduce the travel time between the two cities by almost three and a half hours. It will be the second Vande Bharat train to be started from Telangana in a span of 3 months.

