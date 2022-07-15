Home / News / India / KCR orders rescue measures as Telangana faces Godavari fury
KCR orders rescue measures as Telangana faces Godavari fury
3 min read.02:16 PM ISTLivemint
Officials have been directed to make available the necessary NDRF personnel, rescue teams and helicopters to carry out public protection measures in Bhadrachalam where river Godavari is in spate
As Telangana faces the fury of river Godavari that is on spate in Bhadrachalam, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday instructed officials to make available the necessary NDRF personnel, rescue teams and helicopters to carry out public protection measures in the low-lying areas affected by unexpected floods.
According to an official statement, KCR has asked Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to make a helicopter available following a request by Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay, who is supervising the relief operations at the field level in in Bhadrachalam.
Rao further instructed the officials to make more number of life jackets available to save the flood victims.
River Godavari was flowing at 68.7 ft at 11 am on Friday, informed a senior official of Telangana Irrigation Department.
The official stated that an unexpected excess rainfall at Dummugudem, Tupakula Gudem, Pranahita resulted in heavy flow of water to Bhadrachalam, adding that water started receding at upper areas and it will take another 15 hours to show the impact in Bhadrachalam.
Several low-lying villages along the river have been evacuated and people in some of the colonies in the temple town have also been shifted as a precautionary measure, another official said.
Meanwhile, the Indian metrological Department (IMD) has issued extreme heavy rainfall warning for eleven districts of Telangana as south west monsoon lashes the coastal state.
K Naga Ratna of the state IMD informed that Telangana is likely to have light to moderate rain over most places. She also informed that heavy to very heavy rainfall will occur in most places. Further two places in Telangana will receive heavy to extreme rainfall.
“Telangana is likely to have light to moderate rain over most places. Heavy to very heavy at isolated places. Very heavy to extreme in 2 areas. 10-11 districts of state have been issued warnings. This is highest amount of rainfall till July since 2015," K Naga Ratna
Keeping this in mind the Telangana government has also extended holidays to educational institutions in the state till 16 July. Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday at a high-level meeting reviewed the flood position in the state and instructed the concerned irrigation officials to utilize the water.
CM K Chandrasekhar Rao took a decision to this effect, an official release said. The state government had earlier declared holidays to academic institutions from 11 to 13 July due to the rains.
Low-lying areas were inundated and road links between villages suffered damage at several places in Telangana as heavy rains continued to lash the state on Tuesday. Consequent to the rains, low-lying areas were inundated and waterlogging was reported at some places in Adilabad, Warangal and other districts. Rivulets and other water bodies were in spate.
With incessant rains in the upper basin of Godavari River in Telangana, all the reservoirs as well as most of the water bodies in the river basin are filled to the brim.
At present, the Sri Ram Sagar (SRSP) and Pocharam projects in Nizamabad district, Swarna and Kadem projects in Adilabad district, and Sripada Yellampalli in Peddapalli district, are filled to their full capacity.
