7. BJP national vice president DK Aruna denied any involvement of the BJP in the luring of MLAs as alleged by the TRS and said that that the whole drama was created by KCR due to the fear of a loss in Munugode by-poll. She further said that BJP has nothing to do with the people arrested in the raid. "The TRS is creating the story because of fear of defeat in the by-election to the Munugode. BJP has nothing to do with this. The people who are arrested are not of BJP and we have seen them before. We don't know why the people were in their farmhouse and who took them there. The Telangana CM KCR is behind this," she had said.