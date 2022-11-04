KCR also said that there was a conspiracy to overthrow the governments of Telangana, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan.
Telangana Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao released a video in a press conference of the BJP allegedly trying to poach his party MLAs. KCR was reacting to the incident that occurred on 26 October wherein TRS alleged that the BJP is attempting to poach the MLAs luring them with money and contracts.
While speaking to the media, CM KCR said, "There are troubling situations in the country. Democracy is being killed in the country. I speak with great pain. I can't believe that such evil can exist. Unemployment has increased. The value of the rupee has fallen. The BJP has destroyed the country in all fields." "Elections come and go, but BJP is doing things that no one expected with its conspiracies to win every election," he said.
KCR accused BJP of destroying all systems in the country.
KCR said that in the Munugode by-elections they saw incidents that have never been seen before.
"Elections come and go, but BJP is doing things that no one expected with its conspiracies to win every election," he said.
Here are 10 points you need to know:
1. KCR said that videos are being sent to Supreme Court judges as well as High Court judges in all states and Chief Ministers of other states. “There is an hour-long video on buying MLAs. We are sending videos to all news, agencies and CMs in the country. The judges of the country, including the Supreme Court. Democracy should be protected in this country. I will send the video to all the judges in the country. I will also send the video to all central investigating agencies," he said.
2. Speaking about the broker, KCR said, "Ramachandra Bharati, a broker met Tandoor MLA Rohit Reddy. Then Reddy complained to us and we took it to the home ministry. One cannot lose any more governments to the BJP."
3. The CM accused Tushar Vellapalli, who contested on a BJP ticket to losing to Congress' Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, of having spoken to TRS MLAs to assure them of the alleged defection deal. He said that the people who came to tempt their MLAs recently were not ordinary people. He said that it would be a shock to hear the things said by those who met the MLAs. These people said that they have already overthrown 8 governments in the country. They said that they are ready to overthrow some more governments. also said that there was a conspiracy to overthrow the governments of Telangana, Delhi, AP and Rajasthan.
4. CM KCR warned that this is not a simple case. He said that in these videos, the aspects of which the government has been overthrown in what manner have also been explained and if these unconstitutional forces are not stopped, it will be a danger to democracy. "PM in a meeting openly in Bengal said that Didi your 40 MLAs are in touch with me. How the rest of them would be if the country's PM speaks like this?" he added.
5. The Telangana Police had arrested three persons who were found at the farmhouse in Ranga Reddy after being informed by the TRS MLAs about the poaching bid, which the leaders alleged belonged to the BJP. The three accused were identified as Ramachandra Bharati, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy.
6. On 30 October, KCR had claimed that "Delhi brokers" were involved in the alleged attempts to bribe four MLAs of his Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party, in an apparent jibe at the BJP-led Centre. "Buying others like animals in the market, trying to topple the government, is this good? I am asking Narendra Modi, what do you want. There is no position higher than PM, you got the opportunity twice, why this wickedness, why this anarchy, for what? What is good for the country, you have to say to people. Why to encourage this, is it without Narendra Modi's support, did people from RSS have come to Hyderabad and are in Chanchalguda jail," he had said.
7. BJP national vice president DK Aruna denied any involvement of the BJP in the luring of MLAs as alleged by the TRS and said that that the whole drama was created by KCR due to the fear of a loss in Munugode by-poll. She further said that BJP has nothing to do with the people arrested in the raid. "The TRS is creating the story because of fear of defeat in the by-election to the Munugode. BJP has nothing to do with this. The people who are arrested are not of BJP and we have seen them before. We don't know why the people were in their farmhouse and who took them there. The Telangana CM KCR is behind this," she had said.
8. Telangana BJP had on 27 October approached the High Court praying to transfer the case of TRS MLAs' poaching allegation against the BJP to CBI or to constitute a special investigation team to carry out a fair probe into the matter. The Telangana Government has withdrew general consent earlier given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the state. This was informed by the Additional Advocate General (AAG) to the Telangana High Court during arguments on a petition filed by the BJP seeking a CBI probe into the TRS MLAs poaching case.
9. Amid the MLA poaching controversy, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has hit out at the TRS and BJP stating that both parties are two sides of the same coin and are against democratic values and indulge in politics of money. "I would like to say clearly here that, for us, BJP and TRS are the same. They are two sides of the same coin. They both work together. You need to understand this. They help each other. TRS helps BJP in Delhi and BJP helps TRS in Telangana. Both parties are against democracy and indulge in the politics of money. They do money politics by buying MLAs and both parties work to topple the government," said the Congress leader in Narayanpet.
10. Earlier, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia produced an audio clip of an alleged BJP man purportedly discussing the party's bid to poach AAP MLAs in the capital and demanded Home Minister Amit Shah's arrest if he was involved in the matter. The senior AAP leader played the audio tape at a press conference and said the BJP "dalal" (broker) heard in the clip was one of the three people arrested in Telangana over an alleged bid to poach that state's ruling party Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLAs. There was no immediate reaction from the BJP or Shah. "In this audio, the BJP's dalal (broker) can be heard luring a (TRS) MLA to the BJP, saying they were also trying to poach 43 Delhi MLAs and that money had been kept aside for this purpose. He is also saying that he has spoken with Shah and BL Santosh," Sisodia had said.
