KEC International bags orders worth 1,028 cr across businesses

KEC International bags orders worth ₹1,028 cr across businesses1 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 02:35 PM IST
The new orders include a substation order in Thailand, transmission line order in Saudi Arabia, supply of towers in Middle East, secured by its subsidiary in the UAE and supply of towers, hardware and poles in Americas
New Delhi: Infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction company KEC International said it has bagged new orders worth ₹1,028 crore across its various businesses.
