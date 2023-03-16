KEC International bags orders worth 1,028 cr across businesses

New Delhi: Infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction company KEC International said it has bagged new orders worth ₹1,028 crore across its various businesses.

The RPG group company’s transmission and distribution (T&D) business has secured new orders in the transmission and distribution project segment in East Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and the Americas.

The new orders include a 500/230 kV GIS substation order in Thailand, 110 kV transmission line order in Saudi Arabia, supply of towers in Middle East, secured by its subsidiary in the UAE and supply of towers, hardware and poles in Americas, secured by subsidiary, SAE Towers, the company said in its release.

The civil business has secured an order for executing a project in the logistics segment in India. And cables business has secured orders for various types of cables in India and overseas.

“We are pleased with the continuous inflow of orders, especially in our T&D and Civil businesses. The orders in T&D have significantly expanded our order book in the international T&D market. Our civil business has further diversified its presence with its maiden order in the logistics segment from a reputed private player," MD & CEO Vimal Kejriwal said.

“With the above orders, our YTD order intake stands at a record level of Rs. 19,600 crores, a robust growth of 30% vis-à-vis last year," he added.

KEC International is a global infrastructure EPC major operating in the verticals of power transmission and distribution, railways, civil, urban infrastructure, solar, smart infrastructure, oil & gas pipelines, and cables. KEC is currently working on infrastructure projects in over 30 countries and has a footprint in over 110 countries.