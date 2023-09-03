A video of an avalanche captured near Kedarnath temple is surfacing on the internet. The mass of snow mountains was captured behind the temple on Sunday morning. As per the news reports, a huge mass of ice broke off from the mountains behind the temple at 7:30 AM on Sunday. However, no reports of damage to property have appeared so far.

The doors of the Kedarnath Dham were opened on April 25 and have witnessed a massive footfall of tourists. Earlier in July this year, Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee announced a complete prohibition of photography and videography inside Kedarnath Temple premises.

The temple committee has also posted warning signs throughout the Kedarnath Temple premises, advising visitors that if they are seen taking pictures or recordings, legal action will be taken against them.

Boards are put up in several places of the temple premises which read, 'Do not enter the temple premises with mobile phones; any kind of photography and videography is strictly prohibited inside the temple and you are under the surveillance of CCTV cameras'.

The temple committee imposed this ban after a wrong message was sent due to the purported indecent behaviour of certain pilgrims. Warning boards have also been installed at Kedarnath to implement the guidelines strictly, said the Temple Committee President.

The temple committee says that making such videos or reels on the premises has a negative impact on the religious sanctity of the place. The temple committee has asked the police to take action against the people making such videos.