Kedarnath chopper crash: Aryan Aviation ops suspended, pilot licenses revoked; CM reveals what caused the mishap | 5 pts

Kedarnath chopper crash: Aryan Aviation's operations for the Char Dham Yatra have been suspended with immediate effect after its helicopter, with seven people on board crashed, the Ministry of Civil Aviation announced on Sunday.

All charter and shuttle helicopter operations in the region have also been suspended on June 15-16 as a safety precaution, said the ministry.

What initial investigations say about crash According to a government statement, initial investigations suggest that the crash may have happened because the helicopter flew into the ground or a mountain while still under control—a situation known as Controlled Flight into Terrain (CFIT). This likely happened as the copter was flying in poor visibility and heavy cloud cover near the valley.

NDRF, NDRF and SDRF personnel at the spot after a helicopter crashed near the Kedarnath shrine, in Rudraprayag district, Uttarakhand, Sunday, June 15, 2025. At least seven people were killed in the incident

The exact cause will be confirmed after a full investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

Hours after the crash, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhammi had also announced the shut down of helicopter services in the area for the next two days. He said the tragic crash happened due to inclement weather in the region.

Kedarnath chopper crash: Pilot licenses revoked; shuttle helicopter ops suspended Aryan Aviation’s Bell 407 helicopter, which was enroute Guptkashi from Kedarnath Dham had seven people – five passengers, one infant, and one crew member on board — all of whom were killed.

Speaking to ANI, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhammi said that the helicopter had crashed due to bad weather, and an emergency meeting has been called immediately.

Two helicopters of TransBharat Aviation captained by pilots Yogesh Grewal and Jitender Harjai, which were found to have been airborne under similar unsuitable weather conditions. As a result, both their licenses have been suspended for six months.

All charter and shuttle helicopter operations in the region have been suspended from June 15-16. The Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) has been directed to hold a review with all operators and pilots before any resumption of services.