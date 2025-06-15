Kedarnath chopper crash: Aryan Aviation ops suspended, pilot licenses revoked; CM reveals what caused the mishap | 5 pts

Kedarnath chopper crash: Aryan Aviation's operations for the Char Dham Yatra have been suspended with immediate effect after its helicopter, with seven people on board crashed, the Ministry of Civil Aviation announced on Sunday.
All charter and shuttle helicopter operations in the region have also been suspended on June 15-16 as a safety precaution, said the ministry.
According to a government statement, initial investigations suggest that the crash may have happened because the helicopter flew into the ground or a mountain while still under control—a situation known as Controlled Flight into Terrain (CFIT). This likely happened as the copter was flying in poor visibility and heavy cloud cover near the valley.
The exact cause will be confirmed after a full investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).
Hours after the crash, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhammi had also announced the shut down of helicopter services in the area for the next two days. He said the tragic crash happened due to inclement weather in the region.