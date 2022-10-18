WATCH: Kedarnath chopper crash: Helicopter carrying pilgrims from Phata crashes

WATCH: Kedarnath chopper crash: Helicopter carrying pilgrims from Phata crashes1 min read . 12:39 PM IST
- Helicopter crashed on Tuesday near Kedarnath, Uttarakhand; casualties feared
A helicopter in Uttarakhand, carrying Kedarnath pilgrims from Phata, crashed on Tuesday. Until now, there is no information regarding casualties. The administration team has left for the spot for relief and rescue work.
On 1 October an avalanche occurred behind the Kedarnath Dham but no damage was caused to the temple. A giant glacier behind the Kedarnath was broken for the second time that appeared like a watershed from distance.
Earlier the avalanche had occurred in the catchment of Chorabari Glacier at Kedarnath Dham on the evening of September 22.
Chorabari Glacier is situated at a distance of about 5 km behind Kedarnath temple.
Separately, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Kedarnath and Badrinath on Friday (21 October)
Kedarnath is nearing its closing date. The doors of Kedarnath Dham will be closed on 27 October at 8:30 am.
Uttarakhand government provides chopper services for pilgrims to reach the revered shrine. The services can be availed from Phata, Guptkashi, and Sirsi of Rudraprayag district. The bookings for helicopter services are done through the official and authorised website of the Uttarakhand government.
(This is a developing story. More details awaited)
