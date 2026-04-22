Kedarnath Dham 2026 portals open today: Step-by-step guide to register for yatra

Kedarnath Yatra 2026: The portals of Kedarnath Dham opened on Wednesday, April 22. Hundreds of devotees chanted chanted vedic mantras as the doors were thrown open.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, in a post on X, said, “Today, the doors of Shri Kedarnath Dham will be opened for the darshan of devotees with full rituals and Vedic mantra chanting.”

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This comes shortly after the Char Dham Yatra began on Sunday, April 19, with the opening of the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines in Uttarakhand on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya after a six-month winter break. The portals of Kedarnath opened on April 22, while that of Badrinath will open on April 23.

The first prayers at both the Gangotri temple and the Yamunotri temple in Uttarkashi were performed in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

​Approximately 19 lakh devotees have registered for the pilgrimage so far this year. More than 51 lakh pilgrims undertook the Char Dham Yatra last year.

Entry restrictions on non-Hindus In a first, restrictions have been imposed on the entry of non-Hindus to three shrines -- Badrinath, Kedarnath and Gangotri. The Gangotri temple committee has mandated that non-sanatanis must consume 'panchgavya' (a combination of cow urine, dung, milk, curd and ghee) to enter the premises.

The Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee has made it compulsory that non-Hindus submit an affidavit affirming faith in Sanatan Dharma for entry.

The Yamunotri Temple Committee, however, has decided to welcome all devotees irrespective of religion.

Authorities have also banned mobile phones and cameras inside all temple premises.

Kedarnath Yatra 2026: Online Registration This is the fastest way to get your QR-coded Yatra Pass, which is required at checkpoints like Sonprayag.

Visit the official portal at registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in.

Click on "Register/Login". You can register as an Individual, a Family, or a Tour Operator.

Enter your mobile number and email. You will receive an OTP; enter it to verify and create your password.

Once logged in, go to the dashboard and click "Create/Manage Tour Info". Select "Char Dham Yatra 2026" and choose Kedarnath, and any other shrines you plan to visit.

Enter the full name, age, gender, and address for each traveller.

You will need to upload the following documents:

- Passport-size photograph

- Valid ID proof (Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, or Passport)

- Passport-size photograph - Valid ID proof (Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, or Passport) After submission, your Yatra Registration Letter (e-Pass) containing a unique QR code will be generated.

Download and print a hard copy for travel. Kedarnath Yatra 2026: Mobile App Registration Download the "Tourist Care Uttarakhand" app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Follow the same steps as the online portal: Register → Add Tour → Add Pilgrim Details → Download QR Pass.

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Kedarnath Yatra 2026: WhatsApp Registration Step 1: Message the word "Yatra" to +91-8394833833 on WhatsApp.

Step 2: Follow the automated prompts to provide your name, age, ID number, and travel dates.

Step 3: The system will send you the QR code pass directly in the chat.

Kedarnath Yatra 2026: Offline Registration (In-Person) The pilgrims who cannot register online will have to visit physical counters in Uttarakhand for registration for the Kedarnath yatra. Devotees must expect long queues during peak season — May–June.

Key Locations: Haridwar Railway Station, Rishikesh ISBT, Sonprayag, Guptkashi, and Jolly Grant Airport, Dehradun.

Essential documents: Carry your original Aadhaar card and a physical passport photo.

Kedarnath Yatra 2026: Points to remember before heading for pilgrimage