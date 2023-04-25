Kedarnath Dham opened its doors for the pilgrims today i.e. on 25 April. Ahead of the opening of one of the country's holiest pilgrimage sites, the abode of Lord Shiva was decorated with 20 quintals of flowers and Baba Kedar's Panchmukhi Chal Vigraha Doli also reached the Dham yesterday.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: The portals of Kedarnath Dham opened for devotees. Kedarnath Temple Chief Priest Jagadguru Rawal Bhima Shankar Ling Shivacharya opened the portals. pic.twitter.com/WjPf2fcYdg — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2023

Thousands of pilgrims en route to the temple have been stopped to proceed further due to bad weather conditions in the area. The Uttarakhand government has also stopped accepting registration applications from pilgrims in view of heavy snowfall on the pilgrimage route and a warning of inclement weather by the Met department. As per The India Meteorological Department (IMD), alert for heavy snowfall on the Kedarnath Dham route has been issued.

"The weather is expected to remain bad in Kedarghati for the next one week. On the alert of the Meteorological Department, the state government has stopped the registration of the visit to Kedarnath Dham. The heavy snowfall in Kedarnath has created difficulties for the administration," the statement said as reported by ANI.

However, devotees who have already reached Kedarnath will be able to witness the ceremonial opening of the temple doors, the officials told PTI.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: The portals of Kedarnath Dham are set to open. The temple is decorated with 20 quintal flowers. Thousands of pilgrims are present in Kedarnath Dham during the opening of the portals. pic.twitter.com/TQSv3FeDe4 — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2023

On Sunday, the Uttarakhand government closed fresh registration of pilgrims for Kedarnath till April 30 after the Meteorological office predicted snowfall and rain in the area till April 29.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also reached Guptkashi in the evening to enquire about the arrangements for pilgrims. All arrangements have been made for the pilgrims coming for the Char Dham Yatra in the state, he said, adding by the grace of God, this year more devotees would come for the Yatra than last year.



Guidelines for pilgrims:

The Uttarakhand government had issued an alert stating that in view of the rain and snowfall in Kedarnath Dham in past few days, devotees are requested to be careful and start the yatra according to the weather forecast.

All the devotees coming to Kedarnath Dham from the country and abroad have been informed by the government to check the weather forecast before going to Kedarnath Dham and have been asked to carry enough warm clothes," the government stated.

It has been said by the government that adequate health arrangements have been made on all the travel routes.

Passengers can also visit the nearest health centre immediately after starting the journey or if their health deteriorates during the journey and consult a doctor.

"Guidelines i.e. SOP have been issued for the journey. In this, travellers have been suggested to acclimatize their bodies to the mountain weather during the journey. If you are facing difficulty then rest for some time and only then travel," the Health Secretary said..

Pilgrims are advised to plan at least a seven-day stay in the hill state so that their bodies get acclimatised to the weather.

Carry an umbrella, raincoat and warm clothes and take nutritious food.

Do breathing exercise for five-ten minutes and walk for about half an hour daily before leaving for the pilgrimage that begins on April 22.

Undergo a health checkup and do not undertake the journey without the permission of the doctor as last year, some pilgrims died due to health reasons including heart attacks.

The Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand is one of the most popular Hindu pilgrimages in India. This pilgrimage is a tour of four holy sites - Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri - nestled high up in the Himalayas.