Kedarnath Dham opens today, pilgrims on the way stopped due to bad weather. See guidelines ahead of the yatra3 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 06:36 AM IST
- Char Dham Yatra 2023: The Uttarakhand government has also stopped accepting registration applications from pilgrims in view of heavy snowfall on the pilgrimage route and a warning of inclement weather by the Met department.g
Kedarnath Dham opened its doors for the pilgrims today i.e. on 25 April. Ahead of the opening of one of the country's holiest pilgrimage sites, the abode of Lord Shiva was decorated with 20 quintals of flowers and Baba Kedar's Panchmukhi Chal Vigraha Doli also reached the Dham yesterday.
