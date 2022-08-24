Kedarnath Dham: Uttarakhand cabinet approves building 2-storey structures

Kedarnath Dham: Uttarakhand cabinet approves building 2-storey structures2 min read . 08:11 PM IST
Uttarakhand cabinet on Wednesday approved many key decisions including allowing construction of two-storey structures in Kedarnath Dham area
Citing paucity of space, the Uttarakhand government approved the construction of two-storey structures in the Kedarnath Dham area. The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday.
Chief secretary SS Sandhu informed that given the shortage of space under the construction work in Kedarnath Dham area, permission has been given for the expansion of one-storey structure to two storey structure. “For this, the same contractor will be authorised who has constructed the first floor," he said.
A total allocation of over ₹500 crore has been approved for the reconstruction project in the Kedarnath Dham area. The allocated money will be spent in phases for reconstruction and development works.
In the aftermath of the devastation caused by the 2013 Kedarnath tragedy, the reconstruction project in the Kedarnath Dham area has been one of the key projects of the BJP government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been keenly following the development and reconstruction works at Kedarnath.
In October 2017, PM Modi laid the foundation stones of five major reconstruction projects at Kedarnath shrine, which included improving facilities for devotees, construction of retaining walls and ghats at the Mandakini and Saraswati rivers, an approach road to the shrine and reconstruction of the Samadhi Sthal of Adi Shankaracharya, an early eighth-century seer and the founder of the Vedanta school of philosophy who died at Kedarnath.
Apart from this, the cabinet also took some crucial decisions regarding education, employment, railways, industry and other key development areas.
Sandhu said the cabinet accorded approval to include health and sanitation subject in the syllabus of Classes 1 to 12 under the education department. "It also decided that the caution money not claimed by students for one year under the student fund rules in the higher education department can be spent on the development of the college."
Making another announcement, Sandhu said, "The cabinet also gave an extension of six months according to the terms and conditions on the date of appointments to 1,662 temporary personnel recruited during the Covid-19 lockdown in the medical department, whose services had expired."
(With inputs from agencies)
