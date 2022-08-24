Kedarnath Dham: Uttarakhand cabinet approves building 2-storey structures

In October 2017, PM Modi laid the foundation stones of five major reconstruction projects at Kedarnath shrine, which included improving facilities for devotees, construction of retaining walls and ghats at the Mandakini and Saraswati rivers, an approach road to the shrine and reconstruction of the Samadhi Sthal of Adi Shankaracharya, an early eighth-century seer and the founder of the Vedanta school of philosophy who died at Kedarnath.