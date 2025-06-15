7 dead as helicopter, taking devotees from Kedarnath, crashes near Gaurikund in Uttarakhand

Seven people were reportedly killed after a helicopter travelling from Kedarnath Dham to Guptkashi crashed after going missing in Gaurikund, Uttarakhand, on Sunday, an official said.

The mishap happened around 5:20 am on Sunday. “The helicopter that went missing in Gaurikund has crashed,” Uttarakhand Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Law and Order, Dr V Murugeshan told news agency ANI.

Inspector General Garhwal Rajiv Swaroop said the helicopter had taken off for Gaurikund after taking devotees to Kedarnath.

The Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) said, "Today, at around 5:20 am, a helicopter, which was going from Shri Kedarnath Dham to Guptkashi, has been reported to have crashed near Gaurikund."

Who were onboard? The UCADA said there were six people on board the helicopter, including a pilot and one child.

“There were six passengers, including the pilot (five adults and one child). The passengers in the helicopter were from Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat,” the UCADA said.

However, officials told news agency PTI that seven people were killed in the incident.

Uttarakhand CM expresses grief Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the incident.

He posted on X, “Very sad news has been received about a helicopter crash in Rudraprayag district.”

He said the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), local administration and other rescue teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations.

"I pray to Baba Kedar for the safety of all the travellers," Dhami said.

More details awaited.

The incident was reported around eight days after a helicopter carrying five devotees en route to Kedarnath Dham made an emergency landing on a national highway near Bharasu in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district.

The incident happened on June 7.

According to officials, the chopper — an AW119 operated by Kestrel Aviation Private Limited — developed a sudden technical fault during takeoff, prompting the pilot to carry out a hard but controlled landing on the nearby road.