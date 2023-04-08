Kedarnath helicopter ticket bookings to start from THIS date; here's how to book and other details3 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 02:34 PM IST
IRCTC recently signed an MoU with Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) for a period of 5 years for providing Helicopter ticket booking service to the pilgrims of Shri Kedarnath Dham.
The gates of the holy Kedarnath Dham will open on 25 April. With this, devotees can also book the helicopter service for the temple. As per Times of India report, pilgrims can book helicopter service for Kedarnath Dham likely from today i.e. 8 April on heliyatra.irctc.co.in.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×