The gates of the holy Kedarnath Dham will open on 25 April. With this, devotees can also book the helicopter service for the temple. As per Times of India report, pilgrims can book helicopter service for Kedarnath Dham likely from today i.e. 8 April on heliyatra.irctc.co.in .

IRCTC recently signed an MoU with Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) for a period of 5 years for providing Helicopter ticket booking service to the pilgrims of Shri Kedarnath Dham.

This came after in February, the DGCA had issued a circular for the conduct of helicopter pilgrimage operation for 2023. The copy of the circulars viewed by ANI laid down responsibilities of the helicopter operators and also certain guidance or guidelines to respective Shrine Boards or District Administration to ensure safe and smooth helicopter operations.

As per the official website notice, “Helicopter services for 2023 Shri Kedarnath Dham Yatra will be booked through IRCTC heliyatra website."

As per the Heliyatra, in order to book the helicopter services, pilgrims first need to do an mandatory registration on Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board for visiting holy shrine of Kedarnath. Registration can also be done through mobile application by downloading the Tourist Care Uttarakhand App and also through WhatsApp Facility. Pilgrim just need to Type Yatra to initiate the registration process on Mobile no. 91 8394833833.

Here's how to book helicopter service on IRCTC's Heli Yatra

1) Complete Char Dham Yatra registration on registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in

2) Create Heliyatra account to check seat availability using registration number/group ID

3) Choose desired departure slot and complete your booking with online payment mode of your choice.

4) Carry the IRCTC heliyatra ticket to the assigned Helipad location and start the holy Kedarnath Yatra

While addressing a event in Joshimath, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said that about 11 lakh people have registered so far for the Chardham Yatra starting from April 22. People coming to Chardham Yatra should take good memories with them for which continuous work is going on.

"Today, the state is progressing fast in all fields. Master plan of Shri Badrinath Dham is also in progress and it is expected to be completed by Nov 2023," the CM added.

Earlier, CM Dhami had said that health ATM will be set up for health screening during Chardham Yatra. With this facility, the devotees will get a lot of conveniences. This would be a good step for the strengthening of medical facilities on the Char Dham Yatra route.

CM Dhami had also instructed officials that the travel arrangements should be completed by 15 April. Along with the improvement of the roads of the Yatra route, the Chief Minister also gave instructions to work with an effective action plan on the arrangements related to the convenience of the passenger

The Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand is one of the most popular Hindu pilgrimages in India. This pilgrimage is a tour of four holy sites - Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri - nestled high up in the Himalayas. The doors of Kedarnath Dham will open on April 25 and Badrinath Dham on April 27 while the Gangotri Temple Commitee will open the temple doors from Akshaya Tritiya on 22 April.