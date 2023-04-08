As per the Heliyatra, in order to book the helicopter services, pilgrims first need to do an mandatory registration on Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board for visiting holy shrine of Kedarnath. Registration can also be done through mobile application by downloading the Tourist Care Uttarakhand App and also through WhatsApp Facility. Pilgrim just need to Type Yatra to initiate the registration process on Mobile no. 91 8394833833.