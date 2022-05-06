Kedarnath shrine opens for devotees today; Uttarakhand CM Dhami offers prayer

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Char Dham Yatra kicked off this year with the opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri portals for devotees on May 3.
Now only the Badrinath shrine is yet to open for devotees. As per the Uttarakhand government, the kapat (doors) of Badrinath will open on May 8, Sunday
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Kedarnath temple opened for all the devotees on Friday, May 6. More than 10,000 pilgrims were present at the Kedarnath Dham today as the doors of the famous Lord Shiva shrine opened after six months. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami along with his wife offered prayers at the Kedarnath temple on Friday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Kedarnath temple opened for all the devotees on Friday, May 6. More than 10,000 pilgrims were present at the Kedarnath Dham today as the doors of the famous Lord Shiva shrine opened after six months. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami along with his wife offered prayers at the Kedarnath temple on Friday.
As per news agency ANI, the doors of Kedarnath Dham opened with rituals & Vedic chanting, and the temple has been decorated with 15 quintal flowers.
As per news agency ANI, the doors of Kedarnath Dham opened with rituals & Vedic chanting, and the temple has been decorated with 15 quintal flowers.
The Char Dham Yatra kicked off this year with the opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri portals for devotees on May 3. Now only the Badrinath shrine is yet to open for devotees. As per the Uttarakhand government, the kapat (doors) of Badrinath will open on May 8, Sunday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Char Dham Yatra kicked off this year with the opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri portals for devotees on May 3. Now only the Badrinath shrine is yet to open for devotees. As per the Uttarakhand government, the kapat (doors) of Badrinath will open on May 8, Sunday.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
After almost two years, Char Dham Yatra commenced, without Covid-19 restrictions since the pandemic began. Unlike the last year, the government has not mandated carrying a negative COVID-19 test report or a COVID-19 vaccination certificate.
After almost two years, Char Dham Yatra commenced, without Covid-19 restrictions since the pandemic began. Unlike the last year, the government has not mandated carrying a negative COVID-19 test report or a COVID-19 vaccination certificate.
The Indo-Tibetan Border Force (ITBP) has made extensive preparation to respond to any natural disaster and felicitate pilgrimage movement in Uttarakhand during Char Dham Yatra.
The Indo-Tibetan Border Force (ITBP) has made extensive preparation to respond to any natural disaster and felicitate pilgrimage movement in Uttarakhand during Char Dham Yatra.
There will be free health services by a private health organization for devotees on the Char Dham Yatra route to ensure a safe and comfortable yatra for people. Teams of doctors and nurses from social organisations will be providing health services to devotees during the yatra across the state.
There will be free health services by a private health organization for devotees on the Char Dham Yatra route to ensure a safe and comfortable yatra for people. Teams of doctors and nurses from social organisations will be providing health services to devotees during the yatra across the state.
Notably, Gangotri, along with Yamunotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath are the four most revered Hindu pilgrimages in the Himalayas.
Notably, Gangotri, along with Yamunotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath are the four most revered Hindu pilgrimages in the Himalayas.
According to the Uttarakhand government, 7,000 pilgrims will be allowed daily at Gangotri, 15,000 at Badrinath, 12,000 at Kedarnath, and 4,000 at Yamunotri. This arrangement has been made by the government for 45 days.
According to the Uttarakhand government, 7,000 pilgrims will be allowed daily at Gangotri, 15,000 at Badrinath, 12,000 at Kedarnath, and 4,000 at Yamunotri. This arrangement has been made by the government for 45 days.