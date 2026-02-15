Kedarnath Temple 2026 opening date and time announced: ‘Preparations have started,' says CM Pushkar Dhami

The Kedarnath Temple opening date was announced on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday unveiled the opening date of the shrine depends on Hindu calendar and changes every year.

Pushkar Singh Dhami on 15 February said that the state government is working to ensure that the devotees remain safe during their religious visit as he announced Kedarnath Temple reopening date — 22 April.

"I would like to extend my best wishes to everyone on the occasion of Mahashivratri. May Lord Shiva give us enough strength so that we can work together and contribute to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of Viksit Bharat 2047. On 22nd April, the portals of Kedarnath Temple will be opened. Preparations have already started. We will ensure that all the devotees who come to Devbhoomi, Uttarakhand, are safe. The number of Lord Shiva devotees is increasing every passing year, and they are flocking to the religious sites. We are putting efforts to ensure everyone's safety," ANI quoted the Chief Minister as saying.

Located in Rudraprayag, Garhwal, the Kedarnath temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva. The Badarinath Dham Kapat will open on 23 April but Kedarnath Dham yatra opening date has not been announced yet. As per tradition, Kedarnath Temple opens a few days after Akshaya Tritiya. This year, Akshaya Tritiya will take place on 19 April.

Last year, he portals of Kedarnath Dham were ceremoniously closed for the winter season at 8:30 am on October 23. It is expected to close on 11 November this year, aligning with the celebration of Bhai Dooj.

The world-famous eleventh Jyotirlinga, Kedarnath Dham, is located on the bank of Mandakini river. Considered amongst one of the sacred pilgrimage centres, it is situated at an altitude of 3584 meters above sea level.

The Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee confirmed that the temple doors will open on the auspicious day of 22 April at 8:00 AM.

Temple Timings Morning Arti Timing — 4:00 AM to 7:00 AM

Morning General Darshan Time — 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Evening Arti Timing — 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM

Evening General Darshan Time — 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Notably, Kedarnath temple remains closed from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM on all days.

How to reach By Air: The nearest airport is Jolly Grant Airport in Dehradun.

By Train: The nearest railway station is Rishikesh.

Kedarnath is not directly accessible by road. You can drive or take a bus to Gaurikund and continue on foot or hire a mule or palanquin. Helicopter services are also available from Phata or Guptkashi to Kedarnath.

By road: Gaurikund is the nearest road, which is connected to Dehradun, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Pauri, Rudraprayag, Tehri and others. The most popular way to reach Kedarnath is by covering 16 kilometre trek from Gaurikund.