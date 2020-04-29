The portals of Kedarnath Temple were thrown open at 6.10 am today after a six-month-long winter break. The temple was decorated in a grand way with 10 quintals of flowers, temple committee officials said. This is for the first time when the 'abhiskek' and 'arati' have been conducted in the absence of devotees as the Lord Shiva shrine opened as per schedule even amid the Covid-19 lockdown following the coronavirus outbreak. No one was allowed to visit the temple.

The first puja was performed on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and only members of the shrine's committee and administrative officials attended it.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has extended warm wishes to the devotees and administration of the shrine. He prayed for everyone's good health and happiness.

"With the blessings of Baba Kedar, we will surely be able to defeat corona. This time devotees could not visit the shrine but Lord Kedar's blessings are with us," he said.

The portals of the four famous Himalayan shrines—Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri—are opened every year between April and May after a six-month closure during which they remain completely snowbound.

The Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines were opened on April 26 on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya. The Badrinath shrine will open on May 15.













