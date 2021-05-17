Portals of Kedarnath Temple were opened today for devotees, after the opening ceremony which was held at 5 am. The famous temple was closed last year on November 16. On May 14, the idol of Lord Shiva was moved out of its winter abode at Ukhimath's Omkareshwar temple. Today, it was opened for devotees after opening ceremony. Gangotri and Yamunotri temples were reopened on May 14.

Soon after reopening of the temple, the Uttarakhand government said that the portals were opened but pilgrims were not allowed due to Covid-19. It said that in view of the pandemic, 'Chardham Yatra' was temporarily suspended. "Only rituals are being performed with no pilgrims allowed," it said.

"Kedarnath shrine was reopened today at 5 am with all the rituals. I pray to Baba Kedarnath to keep everyone healthy," tweeted Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat.

Uttarakhand | Portals of Kedarnath temple open; visuals from the opening ceremony that was held at 5 am today pic.twitter.com/PmgqbsgQ8u — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2021

Badrinath Temple will reopen on Brahmamuhurt at 4.15 am tomorrow (Tuesday, May 18). This temple was closed on November 19. The portals of the four famous shrines — Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri — are opened every year between April and May after a six-month closure.

Preparations for reopening of temples had begun weeks ago. In the last week of April, news agency ANI reported that the staff, officers of various departments and Chardham Devasthanam Board were in Badrinath Dham and had started the necessary preparations for the opening of the doors. Snow had been removed from the temple premises.

The agency said that cleanliness and paintwork were in full swing, the Nagar Panchayat Badrinath had completed sanitation and cleanliness work in the entire Badrinath Dham and the water and power system had been restored. Special attention was being given to social distancing and wearing masks had been made mandatory due to second wave of Covid.





Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.