Kedarnath Yatra 2022 suspended due to heavy rains in Uttarakhand. Details here1 min read . Updated: 09 Jul 2022, 03:24 PM IST
- Rudraprayag district administration decided to suspend Kedarnath Yatra owing to heavy rains in some parts of Uttarakhand
Listen to this article
Kedarnath Yatra has been stopped owing to the heavy rains from Sonprayag onwards. Rudraprayag district administration has informed that the decision has been taken in view ofthe safety of the pilgrims amid fears of untoward incidents