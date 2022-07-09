Kedarnath Yatra has been stopped owing to the heavy rains from Sonprayag onwards. Rudraprayag district administration has informed that the decision has been taken in view ofthe safety of the pilgrims amid fears of untoward incidents

Meanwhile, sixteen people were killed after flash floods swept away hundreds of tents near Amarnath, officials said Saturday.

Around 10,000 people were camped near the remote Amarnath temple, nestled in a Himalayan mountain cave, when a sudden cloudburst triggered a deluge.

Frequent whirring helicopter sorties were evacuating the dead and an unknown number of panicked and injured pilgrims from the Baltal base camp to the north of the shrine.

"We found 16 bodies so far and at least 40 are missing," an official from the state disaster response agency told AFP.

"Security forces and all the rescue teams are looking for the missing and injured," the official said on condition of anonymity, as he was not authorised to speak to media.

The Indian army said it had deployed two infantry battalions and special forces units to help with the search alongside search and rescue dog squads.

They have so far taken 63 people with injuries away for treatment, including to a field hospital set up by the army in mountains near the shrine.