Home / News / India /  Kedarnath Yatra: Rudraprayag issues yellow alert
Rudraprayag district administration issues a yellow alert for the ongoing Kedarnath Yatra.

IMD has issued a forecast of lightning, strong rain with winds in Rudraprayag, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh, till May 20.

