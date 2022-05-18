Kedarnath Yatra: Rudraprayag issues yellow alert1 min read . Updated: 18 May 2022, 10:39 AM IST
Rudraprayag district administration issues a yellow alert for the ongoing Kedarnath Yatra.
IMD has issued a forecast of lightning, strong rain with winds in Rudraprayag, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh, till May 20.