Kedarnath Yatra: Rudraprayag issues yellow alert

Kedarnath Yatra: Rudraprayag issues yellow alert

Rudraprayag district administration issues a yellow alert for the ongoing Kedarnath Yatra.
1 min read . 10:39 AM ISTLivemint

IMD has issued a forecast of lightning, strong rain with winds in Rudraprayag, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh, till May 20

IMD has issued a forecast of lightning, strong rain with winds in Rudraprayag, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh, till May 20.

