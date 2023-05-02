Uttarakhand administration on Tuesday decided to suspend the Kedarnath yatra for pilgrims till 3 May, as the region faced continuous snowfall. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert of rain and snowfall in the high Himalayan regions for the next 2-3 days.

"Due to bad weather and snowfall in Kedarnath, the registration of pilgrims for Kedarnath has been stopped till tomorrow May 3. The decision regarding registration will be taken keeping in view the weather conditions," Mayur Dixit, Rudraprayag District Magistrate (DM) said.

The administration appealed to the pilgrims coming to Kedarnath Dham to remain safe as the weather in the region continues to worsen.

The District Magistrate also added that the registrations are being done only for Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri Dham at the passenger registration center located in Rishikesh.

On 25 April, the same day that the Kedarnath Dham temple doors were opened, the Uttarakhand government decided to stop accepting registration applications from pilgrims who wished to embark on the Kedarnath Dham Yatra. This decision was made due to the heavy snowfall along the pilgrimage route and a forecasted warning from the Met Department about inclement weather.

The Kedarnath temple, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva, is highly regarded and attracts visitors from all over the country during the six months when it is open.

(With agency inputs)