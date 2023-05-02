Kedarnath Yatra stopped due to continues snowfall. Details here1 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 07:40 PM IST
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert of rain and snowfall in the Kedarnath region for the next 2-3 days
Uttarakhand administration on Tuesday decided to suspend the Kedarnath yatra for pilgrims till 3 May, as the region faced continuous snowfall. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert of rain and snowfall in the high Himalayan regions for the next 2-3 days.
