Keep Kumbh mela 'symbolic' from now on, says PM; event already a super spreader

Prime Minister Modi had a telephonic conversation with Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Poojya Swamy Avdheshanand Giri Ji, a Haridwar-based religious guru, on Saturday and enquired about the health of all the sants. The PM has requested to keep the Kumbh mela symbolic from now on as two Shahi Snans have already taken place. This will strengthen the fight against the pandemic, he said. The seer, in a respecting the PM's request, has asked devotees not come to Haridwar for snan in large numbers. The seer has asked devotees to follow covid appropriate behaviour and other rules, the PM's Office said in a statement.