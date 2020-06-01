Keep middle seats empty on domestic flights whenever possible, DGCA to airlines

NEW DELHI: Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has directed airlines to allot seats to passengers in such a manner so that the middle seat is kept vacant, provided load factor and seat capacity permit the arrangement, a senior official with the watchdog said.

NEW DELHI: Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has directed airlines to allot seats to passengers in such a manner so that the middle seat is kept vacant, provided load factor and seat capacity permit the arrangement, a senior official with the watchdog said.

"However, members of the same family will be allowed to sit together," the official said requesting anonymity.

"However, members of the same family will be allowed to sit together," the official said requesting anonymity. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

These directions will come into compliance from 3 June, the official added.

The new directives wll likely complicate the airlines’ return to normalcy after a two-month closure to prevent covid-19 from spreading. They kick in after India’s airlines resumed domestic operations on 25 May, including at coronavirus hotspots of Delhi and Mumbai, host to the country’s busiest airports.

International operations still remain grounded in India, except for repatriation flights carried out by national carrier Air India Ltd to bring back stranded Indian citizens from abroad.