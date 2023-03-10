Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, has claimed that she received death threats from CPI(M) secretary Govindan Master. She alleged that Master offered her ₹30 crore to leave the country and stop speaking about Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Swapna claimed that Vijay Pillai had called her for a settlement talk and that Master had told him to threaten her and leave Bangalore.

Swapna said that she had no personal agenda against the chief minister and only spoke up after she came to know the true colour of M Shivshankar, the former principal secretary to the Kerala CM. Master threatened to "finish" her life and gave her two days to make a decision.

Swapna warned the chief minister against threatening her and said that she would fight till the end. She said that she had people who trusted her and would expose the Chief Minister's business empire to the world.

Also Read: ED shares update on Kerala gold smuggling case

In October 2022, Swapna had alleged that Pinarayi Vijayan was making projects in the state for his daughter Veena Vijayan and for the future generations of his family in the guise of development. She had claimed that the chief minister's projects were making undue commissions and building an empire for his daughter or for the future generations of his family.

"It should not be Kerala's FON, it shouldn't be Kerala Fibre Optical Network, it should be Veena or Vijayan Fibre Optical Network," she told ANI.

Also Read: Kerala IAS officer M Sivasankar suspended over gold smuggling case

Swapna has sent details of Master's phone numbers and email address to her advocate and said that she was not going to run away from Bangalore. She also said that she would give the full details, such as photographs of the person, to the media. Swapna claimed that she had no personal agenda with CM Pinarayi Vijayan or his family and did not want to damage his political career.

(With ANI inputs)