‘Keep quiet or die’: Swapna Suresh got threats from Kerala CPI(M) secretary for speaking against CM Pinarayi Vijayan2 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 01:59 PM IST
Swapna Suresh has claimed that she was receiving death threats from CPM secretary Govindan Master, who threatened her with dire consequences if she did not stop speaking about Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, has claimed that she received death threats from CPI(M) secretary Govindan Master. She alleged that Master offered her ₹30 crore to leave the country and stop speaking about Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Swapna claimed that Vijay Pillai had called her for a settlement talk and that Master had told him to threaten her and leave Bangalore.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×