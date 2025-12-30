'Keep trusting India and investing in our people': PM Modi pens note on LinkedIn, calls 2025 year of reforms

As 2025 comes to a close, Prime Minister Narendra Modi penned a note on networking site LinkedIn saying the year will be remembered as a year for India when it focused on "reforms as a continuous national mission, building on the ground covered over the past 11 years.” He said India has “emerged as the centre of global attention,” driven by “the innovative zeal of our people.”
The prime minister added that the world now sees India “with hope and confidence,” and appreciates “the manner in which the pace of progress has been accelerated with next-generation reforms, which are cross-sectoral and amplify the nation’s growth potential.”
He highlighted that reforms in 2025 focused on “modernising institutions, simplifying governance, and strengthening the foundations for long-term, inclusive growth.” They were aimed at enabling “citizens to live with dignity, entrepreneurs to innovate with confidence and institutions to function with clarity and trust.”
Citing examples, he mentioned GST reforms, noting “a clean two-slab structure of 5% and 18% has been implemented” and that “the burden has been eased on households, MSMEs, farmers and labour-intensive sectors.” He added that the reform aimed “to ensure dispute reduction and better compliance” and has “boosted consumer sentiment and demand,” with sales growth seen during the festive season.
PM Modi has outlined a series of transformative reforms in 2025, aimed at building a prosperous, self-reliant “Viksit Bharat.”
PM Modi emphasised that the reforms are citizen-centric, data-driven, and collaboration-focused, designed to empower middle-class families, small businesses, workers, and farmers. He called on investors and innovators globally to partner with India in building a resilient and future-ready economy.