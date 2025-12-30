'Keep trusting India and investing in our people': PM Modi pens note on LinkedIn, calls 2025 year of reforms

As 2025 comes to a close, Prime Minister Narendra Modi penned a note on networking site LinkedIn saying the year will be remembered as a year for India when it focused on "reforms as a continuous national mission, building on the ground covered over the past 11 years.” He said India has “emerged as the centre of global attention,” driven by “the innovative zeal of our people.”

The prime minister added that the world now sees India “with hope and confidence,” and appreciates “the manner in which the pace of progress has been accelerated with next-generation reforms, which are cross-sectoral and amplify the nation’s growth potential.”

Advertisement

He highlighted that reforms in 2025 focused on “modernising institutions, simplifying governance, and strengthening the foundations for long-term, inclusive growth.” They were aimed at enabling “citizens to live with dignity, entrepreneurs to innovate with confidence and institutions to function with clarity and trust.”

Citing examples, he mentioned GST reforms, noting “a clean two-slab structure of 5% and 18% has been implemented” and that “the burden has been eased on households, MSMEs, farmers and labour-intensive sectors.” He added that the reform aimed “to ensure dispute reduction and better compliance” and has “boosted consumer sentiment and demand,” with sales growth seen during the festive season.

Here's the the link to the LinkedIn post

PM Modi highlights landmark 2025 reforms PM Modi has outlined a series of transformative reforms in 2025, aimed at building a prosperous, self-reliant “Viksit Bharat.”

Advertisement

Key reforms include: Income Tax: Individuals earning up to ₹ 12 lakh a year face no income tax. The Income Tax Act, 1961 replaced with the modern Income Tax Act, 2025, simplifying and digitising tax administration.

Individuals earning up to 12 lakh a year face no income tax. The Income Tax Act, 1961 replaced with the modern Income Tax Act, 2025, simplifying and digitising tax administration. Business & FDI: Definition of small companies expanded to include firms with turnovers up to ₹ 100 crore. 100% FDI allowed in insurance, boosting coverage and competition.

Definition of small companies expanded to include firms with turnovers up to 100 crore. 100% FDI allowed in insurance, boosting coverage and competition. Securities Market: Securities Market Code Bill introduced to strengthen governance, investor protection, and reduce compliance burdens.

Securities Market Code Bill introduced to strengthen governance, investor protection, and reduce compliance burdens. Maritime & Blue Economy: Five landmark maritime laws passed, replacing outdated regulations and reducing logistics costs. Five landmark maritime legislations that were passed include, the Bills of Lading Act, 2025; the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025; the Coastal Shipping Bill, 2025; the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025; and the Indian Ports Bill, 2025.

Five landmark maritime laws passed, replacing outdated regulations and reducing logistics costs. Five landmark maritime legislations that were passed include, the Bills of Lading Act, 2025; the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025; the Coastal Shipping Bill, 2025; the Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025; and the Indian Ports Bill, 2025. Labour Reforms: 29 labour laws merged into four modern codes, securing workers’ rights, expanding social security, and encouraging female workforce participation.

29 labour laws merged into four modern codes, securing workers’ rights, expanding social security, and encouraging female workforce participation. Trade & Global Partnerships: FTAs signed with New Zealand, Oman, UK; FTA with European Free Trade Association operationalised.

FTAs signed with New Zealand, Oman, UK; FTA with European Free Trade Association operationalised. Nuclear & Clean Energy: SHANTI Act paves the way for safe nuclear expansion, private sector participation, and advanced energy solutions.

SHANTI Act paves the way for safe nuclear expansion, private sector participation, and advanced energy solutions. Rural Employment: Viksit Bharat-GRAM-G Act, 2025 increases rural employment guarantee from 100 to 125 days.

Viksit Bharat-GRAM-G Act, 2025 increases rural employment guarantee from 100 to 125 days. Education: Unified higher education regulator proposed, replacing UGC, AICTE, NCTE to boost institutional autonomy and research.

Advertisement

Also Read | Modi says new manufacturing mission soon, asks states to step up