Keep wearing masks because…: Delhi doctors amid fears of new COVID variants2 min read . Updated: 20 Oct 2022, 10:03 PM IST
- A person not wearing a mask is also at risk of contracting many other respiratory infections
Hours after the Delhi government withdrew the ₹500 fine for not wearing masks, experts suggested that people should continue wearing them, especially those in the vulnerable category like pregnant women and the elderly. This comes amid the fears of new variants of COVID-19, even though the new infections are on the lower side.