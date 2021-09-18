The District Magistrate of Dehradun has issued an order in which it has warned all district-level officials of strict action if they keep their mobile phones switched off.

The decision was taken in the wake of incidents being reported that when the district administration officials are contacted through phones, their mobile phones are found to be switched off, added order, according to news agency ANI.

At present Uttarakhand is witnessing landslides triggered by incessant rainfall in various parts of the state, other accidents and the coronavirus pandemic, and sometimes the officials are not reachable on their phones.

According to the order issued by the district magistrate (DM) R Rajesh Kumar on Friday, the effect of COVID-19 is still there. At present, due to waterlogging, landslides, accidents triggered by incessant rainfall are causing accidents at various places.

During such incidents, the affected persons require immediate help and necessary services. And in order to tackle the disaster, there is a requirement to reach out to the department officials. It has been seen that.

Hence it has been directed to all the district administration officials that are not supposed to switch off their mobile phones except in emergency situations.

If the district administration officials are still found to have their mobile phones switched off then action will be taken against them under various sections of the Disaster Management Act, further stated order.

Incessant rainfall has caused waterlogging, landslides and accidents in several parts of the state, damaging roads and other infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Police has started 'Operation Smile' within the state for the search of missing people in the state.

As per the police, the campaign will run from September 15 to October 14 this year.

All the possible places of the state where the chances of missing the missing are high, such as shelter homes, dhabas, factories, bus stands, linestations, religious places, Ashrams etc. will be searched. Police teams are also searching for the missing from their district as well as other districts and states.

