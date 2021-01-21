Keeping alive the good, old family business

The second phase of the company’s turnaround started in 2010-11 with the launch of an ‘all-weather AC’. The all-weather positioning, backed by aggressive marketing, firmly established the brand in the consumer’s mind. Voltas also opened up many more distribution channels in modern retail, regional retail and multi-brand outlets. “We have been the market leader with a huge lead over our immediate competitor for the last 10 years. Today, we have a 27% market share in the AC category," Bakshi said. In 2019-20, LG, the No. 2 player, had a market share of about 14%, according to market research reports. In 2011, LG led the market with a share of 28%.

