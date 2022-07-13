‘Keeping an eye’: DGCA on airlines' staff taking mass sick leaves

This comes amid reports of a significant number of Go First and IndiGo aircraft maintenance technicians (AMTs) going on sick leaves to protest against low salaries
Amid staff of several airlines going on mass sick leaves, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has said that it is keeping an eye on the situation.
“We are keeping an eye on the situation. Operations are normal as of now. We expect a resolution shortly," a DGCA official was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
This comes after a significant section of Go First aircraft maintenance technicians (AMTs) went on sick leaves during the past three days to protest against low wages.
News agency PTI reported, quoting sources, that some of Go First's technicians have written e-mails to the airline's management asking it to increase their salaries.
This comes close on the heels of a sizeable number of IndiGo AMTs going on sick leaves in Delhi and Hyderabad due to similar issues.
Following this, IndiGo started disciplinary proceedings against the employees and asked them to report to the airline's doctor, along with necessary medical documents, so that the carrier can verify if they were actually sick.
In an email sent to one technician who took sick leave on 10 July, IndiGo said that such an absence without any prior notice impacts the operations of the airline.
"Therefore...you are directed to meet our company doctors immediately along with necessary medical documents to substantiate your medical condition," it mentioned.
The email said that since the airline has not been able to get in touch with the technician, he should urgently take an appointment with the company doctor.
In case he does not take the appointment, the airline will conclude that he is "voluntarily staying away from work and treat it appropriately".
On 2 July, around 55% of IndiGo's domestic flights were delayed as a significant number of its cabin crew members took sick leave, with reports claiming that they went for an Air India recruitment drive.
IndiGo had slashed the salaries of a large section of its employees when the Covid-19 pandemic was at its peak.
PTI reported on Monday that IndiGo has said it will "rationalize" the salaries of its AMTs and remove "anomalies cause by the pandemic".
New airline Akasa Air, revamped Jet Airways and Tata group-owned Air India have started hiring processes, creating a churn in the aviation industry.
New airline Akasa Air, revamped Jet Airways and Tata group-owned Air India have started hiring processes, creating a churn in the aviation industry.