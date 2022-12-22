Keeping close eye on new Covid-19 variants: Health Minister tells Lok Sabha

Keeping close eye on new Covid-19 variants: Health Minister tells Lok Sabha2 min read . 02:40 PM IST
The Health Minister said that random RT-PCR sampling among passengers arriving at international airports in the country has started
The Health Minister said that random RT-PCR sampling among passengers arriving at international airports in the country has started
Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Minister of Health, stated on Thursday that the Center is closely monitoring new Covid-19 variants. The minister said in a speech to the Lok Sabha that the states have been urged to accelerate genome sequencing and enact masking norms.
Mansukh Mandaviya, the Union Minister of Health, stated on Thursday that the Center is closely monitoring new Covid-19 variants. The minister said in a speech to the Lok Sabha that the states have been urged to accelerate genome sequencing and enact masking norms.
Mandaviya noted that the Covid-19 virus is constantly evolving and asserted that the health ministry is proactive in managing the pandemic and has given the states financial support in their battle against the contagious virus.
Mandaviya noted that the Covid-19 virus is constantly evolving and asserted that the health ministry is proactive in managing the pandemic and has given the states financial support in their battle against the contagious virus.
He said in the Lower House of the Parliament, “Ever-changing nature of coronavirus continues to pose danger to global health." He told the House, “From the last few days, Covid cases have been rising in the world but in India, cases are depleting. We are seeing rising Covid cases & deaths due to it in China."
He said in the Lower House of the Parliament, “Ever-changing nature of coronavirus continues to pose danger to global health." He told the House, “From the last few days, Covid cases have been rising in the world but in India, cases are depleting. We are seeing rising Covid cases & deaths due to it in China."
“We are keeping an eye on the global Covid situation & are taking steps accordingly. States are advised to increase genome-sequencing to timely identify the new variant of Covid-19", the minister said.
“We are keeping an eye on the global Covid situation & are taking steps accordingly. States are advised to increase genome-sequencing to timely identify the new variant of Covid-19", the minister said.
Further assuring about the measures taken by the government to tackle the Covid surge in other countries, the Minister said, “Random sampling of international travellers arriving at airports has started."
Further assuring about the measures taken by the government to tackle the Covid surge in other countries, the Minister said, “Random sampling of international travellers arriving at airports has started."
Mandaviya said that states have been asked to conduct genome sequencing of every Covid case, it would enable tracking of new variants. “In view of festive season ahead, states asked to be alert, create awareness about masks and sanitisers," he added.
Mandaviya said that states have been asked to conduct genome sequencing of every Covid case, it would enable tracking of new variants. “In view of festive season ahead, states asked to be alert, create awareness about masks and sanitisers," he added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's is goung to hold a high-level meeting on the Covid-19 situation in the country at 3.30 pm today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's is goung to hold a high-level meeting on the Covid-19 situation in the country at 3.30 pm today.
On Wednesday, the Union Minister of Health, had reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the nation and ordered officials to be vigilant and step up surveillance.
On Wednesday, the Union Minister of Health, had reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the nation and ordered officials to be vigilant and step up surveillance.
Earlier, the Health Ministry had urged all states and union territories to speed up the whole genome sequencing of positive samples for Covid in order to keep track of newly discovered variants in light of the rise in cases in Japan, the United States of America, Republic of Korea, Brazil, and China.
Earlier, the Health Ministry had urged all states and union territories to speed up the whole genome sequencing of positive samples for Covid in order to keep track of newly discovered variants in light of the rise in cases in Japan, the United States of America, Republic of Korea, Brazil, and China.